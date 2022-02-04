More than 1 million Americans have died of opioid overdoses since OxyContin launched in 1996.

The statistics are startling: During the first year of the pandemic, the federal government reported a record 100,000 annual overdose deaths. One in three Americans say that drug use has been a cause of trouble in their family.

Beth Macy, the author of “Dopesick,” joined James Hohmann to discuss the continuing opioid crisis, and the new Hulu series based on her bestselling book.

“Epidemiologists predict that by 2029, U.S. overdose deaths will have doubled to nearly 2 million,” Macy wrote in an op-ed for The Post. “Until we stop arresting and abandoning people who use drugs and start meeting them where they are with treatment and compassion, rare will be the family that remains untouched.”

Read Beth Macy’s op-ed.