Forced into marriage at the age of 15

Sasha Taylor was only 15 years old when she was forced into marriage in Arizona. She escaped and went on to become an FBI analyst. Now she’s advocating for reform at the state and federal levels.

Friday, February 11, 2022
Marriage before the age of 18 is legal in 44 of 50 states, according to Unchained at Last, an organization working to end child marriage in the United States. 

Sasha Taylor was only 15 years old when she was forced into marriage in Arizona, with a man whose visa was set to expire. She escaped and went on to become an FBI analyst. Now, she is advocating for reforms at the state and federal level that would prevent the forced marriage of minors.

“Within months of my forced engagement, I was married in an Arizona courthouse,” Taylor wrote in an op-ed for The Post. “Because I was a minor, my husband became my legal guardian and was able to fill out his own visa application, naming me as his sponsor.”

