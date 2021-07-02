Gavin Grimm on a watershed moment in the fight for transgender rights

Gavin Grimm was a sophomore in high school when he became a household name in the movement for transgender rights. This week, vindication arrived from the Supreme Court.
The summer before his sophomore year of high school, Gavin Grimm came out as transgender. School administrators assured him his gender identity would be respected. For seven weeks, he used the boys' restroom. But after some adults in his conservative Virginia community complained, the school board forced him to use a separate single-stall facility.

That was seven years ago.

Last summer, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Gavin on the basis of sex and violated his 14th Amendment rights.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court turned down a petition from the school district asking the justices to revisit that decision. Only two justices said they would have taken the case. 

This does not establish a national precedent, but activists see the conservative court's decision to stay out of the dispute as a landmark moment in the fight for transgender rights.

Gavin, who has become a household name in the LGBTQ movement, is now a 22-year-old living in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

In an op-ed for The Post, he reflected on how being a teenager is never easy but that it shouldn't have been this hard to secure his basic rights. And he says other trans youth shouldn't have to fight so hard, either.

Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

Gavin Grimm on a watershed moment in the fight for transgender rights

Gavin Grimm was a sophomore in high school when he became a household name in the movement for transgender rights. This week, vindication arrived from the Supreme Court.
The summer before his sophomore year of high school, Gavin Grimm came out as transgender. School administrators assured him his gender identity would be respected. For seven weeks, he used the boys' restroom. But after some adults in his conservative Virginia community complained, the school board forced him to use a separate single-stall facility.

That was seven years ago.

Last summer, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Gavin on the basis of sex and violated his 14th Amendment rights.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court turned down a petition from the school district asking the justices to revisit that decision. Only two justices said they would have taken the case. 

This does not establish a national precedent, but activists see the conservative court's decision to stay out of the dispute as a landmark moment in the fight for transgender rights.

Gavin, who has become a household name in the LGBTQ movement, is now a 22-year-old living in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

In an op-ed for The Post, he reflected on how being a teenager is never easy but that it shouldn't have been this hard to secure his basic rights. And he says other trans youth shouldn't have to fight so hard, either.

Previous Episode
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on the dark history of Indigenous boarding schools
The first Native American Cabinet secretary in U.S. history opens up about her own grandmother’s experience with family separation after announcing a comprehensive review of the troubled legacy of federal boarding schools.
Friday, June 25, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart Series Cover Image
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.