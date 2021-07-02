Gavin Grimm was a sophomore in high school when he became a household name in the movement for transgender rights. This week, vindication arrived from the Supreme Court.

The summer before his sophomore year of high school, Gavin Grimm came out as transgender. School administrators assured him his gender identity would be respected. For seven weeks, he used the boys' restroom. But after some adults in his conservative Virginia community complained, the school board forced him to use a separate single-stall facility.





That was seven years ago.





Last summer, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Gavin on the basis of sex and violated his 14th Amendment rights.





This week, the U.S. Supreme Court turned down a petition from the school district asking the justices to revisit that decision. Only two justices said they would have taken the case.





This does not establish a national precedent, but activists see the conservative court's decision to stay out of the dispute as a landmark moment in the fight for transgender rights.





Gavin, who has become a household name in the LGBTQ movement, is now a 22-year-old living in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.





In an op-ed for The Post, he reflected on how being a teenager is never easy but that it shouldn't have been this hard to secure his basic rights. And he says other trans youth shouldn't have to fight so hard, either.



