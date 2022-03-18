Facebook
Gavin Grimm on the fight for transgender rights

A number of red states have moved to limit transgender rights in recent months, most notably Texas. With that in mind, we return to a conversation from last summer with activist Gavin Grimm — at a watershed moment in the struggle for trans rights.

Friday, March 18, 2022
Last summer, James Hohmann sat down with transgender activist Gavin Grimm after he won a six-year legal battle that validated his right to use the boys’ bathroom at his Virginia high school. The Supreme Court declined to hear the school district’s appeal to Grimm’s victory before the circuit court. It was a watershed moment in the struggle for trans rights.

But the past few months have shown that struggle continues. Houston-based Texas Children’s Hospital, the largest pediatric hospital in America, has announced it will stop prescribing gender-affirming hormone therapies. The hospital says the policy is necessary because of an order from Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directing Texas’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of children receiving gender-affirming care. And last month, Texas’s Republican attorney general, Ken Paxton, wrote a legal opinion labeling gender-affirming treatments as “child abuse.” He claims that puberty blockers and hormone therapies are effectively castration.

Both Abbott and Paxton face reelection campaigns, and their strategists believe opposing transgender rights will help them politically. That’s so often the case with these kinds of culture-war crusades. Against that backdrop, we felt the interview with Grimm was freshly relevant.

Read Gavin Grimm’s op-ed.

