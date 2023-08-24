How the GOP debate felt for liberals

Thursday, August 24, 2023
The GOP debate is by and for Republicans, but plenty of Democrats are watching how this race unfolds too. Washington Post editorial writer Charles Lane brings on left-leaning columnist Greg Sargent and humorist Alexandra Petri to get a sense of what liberals are thinking about Vivek Ramaswamy, the GOP candidates' responses on climate change and abortion, and the party’s divide over whether the country needs better governance, or full-on revolution.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
