North Korea is testing new missiles. Victor Cha — a hardliner — encourages U.S. diplomacy in response. A foreign policy advisor to George W. Bush, Cha advocates for humanitarian assistance.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hasn't received as much attention in the West since his photo ops with Donald Trump, but he's continued to aggressively develop materials and systems that make his regime a growing danger.

This week, North Korea says it successfully launched a hypersonic missile for the first time. These weapons fly up to five times faster than the speed of sound and at lower altitudes than traditional ballistic missiles. This means warheads could become harder to intercept.

Victor Cha, author of "The Impossible State: North Korea," has some ideas for how the United States could avert the coming crisis.

