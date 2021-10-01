How to stop the coming crisis with North Korea

North Korea is testing new missiles. Victor Cha — a hardliner — encourages U.S. diplomacy in response. A foreign policy advisor to George W. Bush, Cha advocates for humanitarian assistance.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hasn't received as much attention in the West since his photo ops with Donald Trump, but he's continued to aggressively develop materials and systems that make his regime a growing danger.

This week, North Korea says it successfully launched a hypersonic missile for the first time. These weapons fly up to five times faster than the speed of sound and at lower altitudes than traditional ballistic missiles. This means warheads could become harder to intercept. 

Victor Cha, author of "The Impossible State: North Korea," has some ideas for how the United States could avert the coming crisis. 

 Read Victor Cha's op-ed.

Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

How to stop the coming crisis with North Korea

North Korea is testing new missiles. Victor Cha — a hardliner — encourages U.S. diplomacy in response. A foreign policy advisor to George W. Bush, Cha advocates for humanitarian assistance.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hasn't received as much attention in the West since his photo ops with Donald Trump, but he's continued to aggressively develop materials and systems that make his regime a growing danger.

This week, North Korea says it successfully launched a hypersonic missile for the first time. These weapons fly up to five times faster than the speed of sound and at lower altitudes than traditional ballistic missiles. This means warheads could become harder to intercept. 

Victor Cha, author of "The Impossible State: North Korea," has some ideas for how the United States could avert the coming crisis. 

 Read Victor Cha's op-ed.

Previous Episode
'Compassion fatigue.' A doctor is tired of Southerners making excuses to not get vaccinated.
Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates and highest death rates from covid-19. A palliative care doctor pleads with fellow Southerners to get vaccinated before it's too late.
Friday, September 24, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart Series Cover Image
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.