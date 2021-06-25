Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on the dark history of Indigenous boarding schools

The first Native American Cabinet secretary in U.S. history opens up about her own grandmother’s experience with family separation after announcing a comprehensive review of the troubled legacy of federal boarding schools. Related link
A Canadian group announced Thursday the discovery of at least 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former Indigenous school in Saskatchewan. This came a few weeks after the remains of 215 Indigenous children, some as young as 3, were found in an unmarked, undocumented burial site on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland wept when she learned this news because her own grandmother, as well as other family and tribal members, were forcibly sent to similar schools in the United States. Haaland ordered her department this week to prepare a report on the U.S. government's own boarding school program, with an emphasis on cemeteries and potential burial sites. 

Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post that, over nearly a century, tens of thousands of Indigenous children were also taken from their communities and forced into boarding schools run by religious institutions and the U.S. government. In an interview with columnist James Hohmann, she discusses why it's important to have a full accounting of federal policies to eradicate, and later assimilate, Native Americans.

