In a special 9/11 anniversary edition, a counterterrorism expert argues that the threat of foreign terrorists attacking the United States at home has vastly diminished. Plus, a writer who lost her father on Sept. 11, 2001 shares her pain after two decades.

Michael Leiter, who directed the National Counterterrorism Center from 2007 to 2011, joins James for a conversation about how the terrorism threat has evolved over the past two decades.

"Terrorism of many sorts continues domestically and internationally," Leiter writes in his op-ed for The Post, "but the data is unmistakable that in most cases — and especially in the United States — it is both manageable and not nearly of the scale feared in 2001."

Plus, on this anniversary of 9/11, it's essential to remember the human dimension of the tragedy. We hear from writer Kimberly Rex, whose father, Vincent Litto, a vice president at Cantor Fitzgerald, was killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

