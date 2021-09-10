Michael Leiter, who directed the National Counterterrorism Center from 2007 to 2011, joins James for a conversation about how the terrorism threat has evolved over the past two decades.
"Terrorism of many sorts continues domestically and internationally," Leiter writes in his op-ed for The Post, "but the data is unmistakable that in most cases — and especially in the United States — it is both manageable and not nearly of the scale feared in 2001."
Plus, on this anniversary of 9/11, it's essential to remember the human dimension of the tragedy. We hear from writer Kimberly Rex, whose father, Vincent Litto, a vice president at Cantor Fitzgerald, was killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
Friday, September 3, 2021