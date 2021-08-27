Trump's former national security adviser says the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan presents an opportunity for the United States to confront Pakistan over its ties to the Taliban and nuclear stockpile.

When he served as national security adviser, John R. Bolton resisted President Donald Trump’s efforts to negotiate with the Taliban. Bolton left the White House on acrimonious terms a week after the president tried unsuccessfully to organize a secret summit with Taliban leaders at Camp David – just before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2019.





Islamabad and Washington have long had an alliance, but Pakistan's military and intelligence services have been uncomfortably tight with the Taliban. Four presidents have grudgingly put up with this duplicity since 2001 because Pakistan provided supply lines for the United States' military presence next door – and also because Pakistan has an arsenal of nuclear weapons.





In an op-ed for The Post, Bolton makes the case that the time has come to take a much harder line on Pakistan.





Pakistan's national security adviser said in an interview with Josh Rogin that the country wants to be treated like an ally, not a scapegoat.