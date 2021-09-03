John Grisham wants to keep innocent people out of prison

The best-selling crime novelist sits on the board of the Innocence Project, and believes our country should be doing more to prevent wrongful convictions.

John Grisham is one of the best-selling authors of all time. He's written 36 novels (another one will be released this October), mostly legal thrillers, starting with "A Time to Kill."

The 66-year-old got his start as a country lawyer, and a state legislator in Mississippi during the 1980s, and he’s long been concerned with the problem of wrongful convictions.

Grisham wrote an op-ed praising Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) for pardoning three men who served decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit: Bobbie Morman Jr., Joey Carter and Emerson Stevens. All three were represented by the Innocence Project at the University of Virginia School of Law.

Grisham highlights the experiences of these men to make the case for systemic reform to the criminal justice system.


Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

John Grisham wants to keep innocent people out of prison

The best-selling crime novelist sits on the board of the Innocence Project, and believes our country should be doing more to prevent wrongful convictions.

John Grisham is one of the best-selling authors of all time. He's written 36 novels (another one will be released this October), mostly legal thrillers, starting with "A Time to Kill."

The 66-year-old got his start as a country lawyer, and a state legislator in Mississippi during the 1980s, and he’s long been concerned with the problem of wrongful convictions.

Grisham wrote an op-ed praising Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) for pardoning three men who served decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit: Bobbie Morman Jr., Joey Carter and Emerson Stevens. All three were represented by the Innocence Project at the University of Virginia School of Law.

Grisham highlights the experiences of these men to make the case for systemic reform to the criminal justice system.


Previous Episode
John Bolton wants U.S. to get tough on Pakistan after fall of Afghanistan
Trump's former national security adviser says the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan presents an opportunity for the United States to confront Pakistan over its ties to the Taliban and nuclear stockpile.
Friday, August 27, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart Series Cover Image
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.