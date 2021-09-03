The best-selling crime novelist sits on the board of the Innocence Project, and believes our country should be doing more to prevent wrongful convictions.

John Grisham is one of the best-selling authors of all time. He's written 36 novels (another one will be released this October), mostly legal thrillers, starting with "A Time to Kill."

The 66-year-old got his start as a country lawyer, and a state legislator in Mississippi during the 1980s, and he’s long been concerned with the problem of wrongful convictions.

Grisham wrote an op-ed praising Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) for pardoning three men who served decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit: Bobbie Morman Jr., Joey Carter and Emerson Stevens. All three were represented by the Innocence Project at the University of Virginia School of Law.

Grisham highlights the experiences of these men to make the case for systemic reform to the criminal justice system.



