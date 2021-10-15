Until quite recently, Annabelle Tometich wrote all her restaurant reviews under the pseudonym Jean Le Boeuf. She spoke with James about what that double life taught her about White privilege and her own racial identity.

For more than a third of her life, Annabelle Tometich wrote all her restaurant reviews for the News Press in Fort Myers, Fla., under the pseudonym Jean Le Boeuf.

"I liked being a French dude. Perhaps because I’m not at all a French dude," Tometich wrote in her op-ed for The Post. "I’m a half-Filipina, half-Yugoslavian/English/Canadian woman, born one year after Le Boeuf was created in the same place he was created: a city named for a Confederate colonel."

Tometich spoke with James about what living a double life taught her about White privilege and her own racial identity.

Read or listen to Annabelle Tometich's op-ed here.