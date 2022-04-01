Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Marco Rubio thinks China is complicit in Russia’s war on Ukraine

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) joins James Hohmann for a conversation about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the threat posed by China.

Friday, April 1, 2022
Loading...

“Twenty-one years ago, China signed a ‘Treaty of Friendship’ with Russia,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wrote in an op-ed for The Post. “It might have started as a marriage of convenience, but that relationship has grown only stronger over time, through cooperation at the United Nations, energy deals and military exercises.”

On the last episode of “Please, Go On,” Rubio spoke with James Hohmann about the conflict in the Ukraine and China’s complicity in Russia’s war. 

Read Sen. Rubio’s op-ed.

Listen to his speech at the Heritage Foundation.

Add to a podcast app
Marco Rubio thinks China is complicit in Russia’s war on Ukraine

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) joins James Hohmann for a conversation about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the threat posed by China.

Friday, April 1, 2022
Loading...

“Twenty-one years ago, China signed a ‘Treaty of Friendship’ with Russia,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wrote in an op-ed for The Post. “It might have started as a marriage of convenience, but that relationship has grown only stronger over time, through cooperation at the United Nations, energy deals and military exercises.”

On the last episode of “Please, Go On,” Rubio spoke with James Hohmann about the conflict in the Ukraine and China’s complicity in Russia’s war. 

Read Sen. Rubio’s op-ed.

Listen to his speech at the Heritage Foundation.

Previous Episode

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine weighs in on Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, as well as Donald Trump’s past attacks on her character.

Friday, March 25, 2022
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
End of carousel