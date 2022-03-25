“In this fight of tyranny over freedom,” Marie Yovanovitch said in a conversation with James Hohmann, “the bigger picture is that if Vladimir Putin does prevail, the world is a less safe place for all of us.”

Yovanovitch was Washington’s last confirmed ambassador to Kyiv. She was there until being recalled on the orders of President Donald Trump in 2019.

“The State Department, my home of 30-plus years, was kicking me to the curb,” Yovanovitch writes in her new memoir “Lessons from the Edge.”

“This was not the way I had ever imagined my career as a diplomat ending: being pulled out of post in the middle of the night, under a dark cloud, to face an uncertain future.”

Her removal was part of a series of events that led to Trump’s first impeachment.

In “Lessons from the Edge,” Yovanovitch recalls the experience of testifying against Trump in that inquiry and her own career in the foreign service.