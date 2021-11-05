Facebook
Mitt Romney says it's filibuster or bust

The Republican Senator and 2012 presidential nominee voted twice to impeach Donald Trump. He warns that ending the filibuster could be catastrophic for the Senate and give a potential future Trump presidency unrestrained power.

Friday, November 5, 2021
There's growing support among Senate Democrats for reforming or even getting rid of the filibuster so they can pass major legislation on issues such as voting rights or immigration.

In a piece headlined "Filibuster or bust: Maintaining the minority's power in the Senate is critical," Sen. Mitt Romney warns Democrats what a filibuster-less Senate might mean for our government, especially if Republicans win the House or Senate.

"If the Democrats say: 'Look, we're going to eliminate the filibuster just for voting rights,' I can assure you that the opposition party, when we are in the majority, will eliminate the filibuster for something else," said Romney. "And it'll be goodbye to the Senate as we know it."

Now, with President Biden signaling his support for altering the filibuster, Romney says following through could destroy the world’s greatest deliberative body. 

Read Mitt Romney's op-ed here.

