Norman Lear, 99, reflects on Archie Bunker in the age of Donald Trump

Fifty years after “All in the Family” premiered, the legendary television writer and producer laments how many headlines seem drawn from the past.
Norman Lear turned 99 last week. The outspoken liberal activist is ashamed of what Jan. 6 revealed about America and what he sees as backsliding on civil rights. But he’s optimistic about the future of the country and television.


Why employers should do away with college degree requirements
Byron Auguste, CEO of Opportunity@Work and former jobs czar under the Obama administration, joins James for a conversation about degree discrimination in the workforce.
Friday, July 30, 2021
