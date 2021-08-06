Norman Lear turned 99 last week. The outspoken liberal activist is ashamed of what Jan. 6 revealed about America and what he sees as backsliding on civil rights. But he’s optimistic about the future of the country and television.
Read Lear’s op-ed for The Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/07/27/norman-lear-99th-birthday/
