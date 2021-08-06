Fifty years after “All in the Family” premiered, the legendary television writer and producer laments how many headlines seem drawn from the past.

Norman Lear turned 99 last week. The outspoken liberal activist is ashamed of what Jan. 6 revealed about America and what he sees as backsliding on civil rights. But he’s optimistic about the future of the country and television.





Read Lear’s op-ed for The Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/07/27/norman-lear-99th-birthday/



