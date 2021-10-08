Our constitutional crisis is here

Robert Kagan warns that the United States faces its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War.

Robert Kagan worked in President Ronald Reagan's State Department and advised the presidential campaigns of John McCain and Mitt Romney. He was known as a leading neoconservative in the 1990s and 2000s. 

Now, Kagan is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a contributing columnist for The Post.

Kagan is alarmed that Donald Trump will run again and illegitimately claim victory because of changes being made to state laws by his allies. And he's distraught that Congress has not moved to preempt them.

"We are already in a constitutional crisis," Kagan wrote in an opinion essay for The Post. "The destruction of democracy might not come until November 2024, but critical steps in that direction are happening now. In a little more than a year, it may become impossible to pass legislation to protect the electoral process in 2024."

Read Robert Kagan's essay here.

Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

Our constitutional crisis is here

Robert Kagan warns that the United States faces its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War.

Robert Kagan worked in President Ronald Reagan's State Department and advised the presidential campaigns of John McCain and Mitt Romney. He was known as a leading neoconservative in the 1990s and 2000s. 

Now, Kagan is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a contributing columnist for The Post.

Kagan is alarmed that Donald Trump will run again and illegitimately claim victory because of changes being made to state laws by his allies. And he's distraught that Congress has not moved to preempt them.

"We are already in a constitutional crisis," Kagan wrote in an opinion essay for The Post. "The destruction of democracy might not come until November 2024, but critical steps in that direction are happening now. In a little more than a year, it may become impossible to pass legislation to protect the electoral process in 2024."

Read Robert Kagan's essay here.

Previous Episode
How to stop the coming crisis with North Korea
North Korea is testing new missiles. Victor Cha — a hardliner — encourages U.S. diplomacy in response. A foreign policy advisor to George W. Bush, Cha advocates for humanitarian assistance.
Friday, October 1, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart Series Cover Image
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.