Robert Kagan warns that the United States faces its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War.

Robert Kagan worked in President Ronald Reagan's State Department and advised the presidential campaigns of John McCain and Mitt Romney. He was known as a leading neoconservative in the 1990s and 2000s.

Now, Kagan is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a contributing columnist for The Post.

Kagan is alarmed that Donald Trump will run again and illegitimately claim victory because of changes being made to state laws by his allies. And he's distraught that Congress has not moved to preempt them.

"We are already in a constitutional crisis," Kagan wrote in an opinion essay for The Post. "The destruction of democracy might not come until November 2024, but critical steps in that direction are happening now. In a little more than a year, it may become impossible to pass legislation to protect the electoral process in 2024."

