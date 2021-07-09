Marketers love them. Journalists often use them. But do generation labels like "baby boomer" and "millennial" mean anything? Cohen, who researches social identity, says no — and he and other sociologists want the Pew Research Center to stop using them.

Philip N. Cohen, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland, who researches social identity for a living, says no. He and about 150 others from the social science community wrote an open letter to the Pew Research Center, urging it to stop promoting the use of generation labels.





Such labels used to just mean "kids these days." And the problem, Cohen says, is "you keep saying that for long enough and you give them a name. Then they grow up and then what are you supposed to do?"





You end up with terms like "geriatric millennial." (Is the host of this podcast one of those?)





What bothers Cohen is that, instead of asking people which group they feel an affinity for and why, purveyors of social "generations" just declare the categories based on birthdays and then start making pronouncements about them. He says that’s not how social identity works.





Truthfully, he says, sometimes saying "kids these days" is reasonable. You can make a fair generalization (supported by research) that today's young people are much more aware of the severity of the climate crisis and more willing to take serious action to deal with it than older people, for example. But do we have to call them Generation Z?





In an op-ed for The Post , Cohen writes: "We in academic social science study and teach social change, but we don’t study and teach these categories because they simply aren’t real. And in social science, reality still matters."





In this episode of "Please, Go On," Cohen shares what he thinks would be actual useful ways to group people and glean insights.



