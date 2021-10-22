Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson wrote about the life and legacy of Colin Powell, who in four decades of service, helped shape U.S. national security.

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson wrote about the life and legacy of Colin Powell, who in four decades of service, helped shape U.S. national security.

"There is a special pride, but also a special burden in being the first Black [fill in the blank]," columnist Eugene Robinson wrote. "Colin Powell shouldered that responsibility while giving the impression that the weight was as light as a feather."

Robinson joined James Hohmann for a conversation about how Powell kept his balance as he demolished barrier after barrier — and reached the pinnacle of America’s national security establishment

Powell, who was fully vaccinated but immunocompromised, died Monday at the age of 84 of complications from covid-19.

Read Robinson's column here.