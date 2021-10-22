The burden of being the first Black anything

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson wrote about the life and legacy of Colin Powell, who in four decades of service, helped shape U.S. national security.

"There is a special pride, but also a special burden in being the first Black [fill in the blank]," columnist Eugene Robinson wrote. "Colin Powell shouldered that responsibility while giving the impression that the weight was as light as a feather."

Robinson joined James Hohmann for a conversation about how Powell kept his balance as he demolished barrier after barrier — and reached the pinnacle of America’s national security establishment

Powell, who was fully vaccinated but immunocompromised, died Monday at the age of 84 of complications from covid-19. 

Read Robinson's column here.

Previous Episode
Lessons from a writer who spent 15 years pretending to be a White guy
Until quite recently, Annabelle Tometich wrote all her restaurant reviews under the pseudonym Jean Le Boeuf. She spoke with James about what that double life taught her about White privilege and her own racial identity.
Friday, October 15, 2021
