"There is a special pride, but also a special burden in being the first Black [fill in the blank]," columnist Eugene Robinson wrote. "Colin Powell shouldered that responsibility while giving the impression that the weight was as light as a feather."
Robinson joined James Hohmann for a conversation about how Powell kept his balance as he demolished barrier after barrier — and reached the pinnacle of America’s national security establishment
Powell, who was fully vaccinated but immunocompromised, died Monday at the age of 84 of complications from covid-19.
Until quite recently, Annabelle Tometich wrote all her restaurant reviews under the pseudonym Jean Le Boeuf. She spoke with James about what that double life taught her about White privilege and her own racial identity.
Friday, October 15, 2021