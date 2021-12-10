Tributes poured in from across the world after Fred Hiatt, The Post's editorial page editor for 22 years, died Monday. The Atlantic Council said dissidents and opposition leaders had no better friend in Washington and called him perhaps the most important force for freedom in all of journalism. Freedom House said Fred's death "represents a heavy blow for the human rights and democracy movements." Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "Fred's sharp intellect and wit enlivened any debate, and his leadership … set the standard for our modern age of journalism."

Fred was all these things — and more. He was our captain, our compass, our conscience. He had a backbone of titanium, but a heart of kindness and decency. In this special edition of "Please, Go On," host James Hohmann interviews former Post publisher Donald Graham, editorial writer David E. Hoffman, deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus and columnist Eugene Robinson about Hiatt's legacy and what made him a singular figure in American civic life.

This episode also includes recorded reflections from Karen Attiah, Jonathan Capehart, Christine Emba, David Ignatius, Charles Lane, Michele L. Norris, Molly Roberts and Marc A. Thiessen.

Hiatt was a Pulitzer finalist in 1999 for editorials on human rights , in 2000 for writing about the crisis in Kosovo and in 2017 for warning presciently about the dangers posed by Donald Trump .