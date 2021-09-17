Shabana Basij-Rasikh co-founded the only boarding school for girls in Afghanistan. Now, as the school year begins, she reflects on the power of educated women.

Shabana Basij-Rasikh co-founded the only boarding school for girls in Afghanistan. Now, as the school year begins, she reflects on the power of educated women.

Shabana Basij-Rasikh is the co-founder and president of the School of Leadership, Afghanistan, known as SOLA — the only boarding school for girls in Afghanistan.

Weeks ago, she and much of her school community escaped to Rwanda as the Taliban captured Afghanistan. The girls of SOLA are now three weeks into classes, and Shabana Basij-Rasikh remains hopeful.

"Educated girls grow to become educated women, and educated women will not allow their children to become terrorists," she wrote in an op-ed for The Post. "The secret to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is no secret at all: It is educated girls."

Read her latest opinion piece here.