A year after Joe Biden carried Virginia by 10 points, Republican Glenn Youngkin won this month's governor’s race by two points.

Four of his advisers wrote an op-ed for The Post explaining how Youngkin persuaded Republicans to vote early, overperformed among racial minorities and localized the race. "We knew we couldn't win Northern Virginia, but we didn't need to," they wrote. "Our calculation was that if we got about 43 percent of the vote in the counties in the Washington, D.C., media market, we could make it up in other parts of the state where we hoped turnout would rise. And that's what happened."

Three of the authors — Jeff Roe, Kristin Davison and Chris Wilson — join James for a conversation about what both parties can learn from the results.

Read the op-ed.