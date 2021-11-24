Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
The team behind Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia

The pollster and strategists for Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) discuss how they pulled off an upset victory, what it says about Virginia and how their model might be replicated in 2022.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Loading...

A year after Joe Biden carried Virginia by 10 points, Republican Glenn Youngkin won this month's governor’s race by two points.

Four of his advisers wrote an op-ed for The Post explaining how Youngkin persuaded Republicans to vote early, overperformed among racial minorities and localized the race. "We knew we couldn't win Northern Virginia, but we didn't need to," they wrote. "Our calculation was that if we got about 43 percent of the vote in the counties in the Washington, D.C., media market, we could make it up in other parts of the state where we hoped turnout would rise. And that's what happened."

Three of the authors — Jeff Roe, Kristin Davison and Chris Wilson — join James for a conversation about what both parties can learn from the results.

Read the op-ed.

Add to a podcast app
The team behind Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia

The pollster and strategists for Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) discuss how they pulled off an upset victory, what it says about Virginia and how their model might be replicated in 2022.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Loading...

A year after Joe Biden carried Virginia by 10 points, Republican Glenn Youngkin won this month's governor’s race by two points.

Four of his advisers wrote an op-ed for The Post explaining how Youngkin persuaded Republicans to vote early, overperformed among racial minorities and localized the race. "We knew we couldn't win Northern Virginia, but we didn't need to," they wrote. "Our calculation was that if we got about 43 percent of the vote in the counties in the Washington, D.C., media market, we could make it up in other parts of the state where we hoped turnout would rise. And that's what happened."

Three of the authors — Jeff Roe, Kristin Davison and Chris Wilson — join James for a conversation about what both parties can learn from the results.

Read the op-ed.

Previous Episode

Former treasury secretary Larry Summers has long sounded the alarm over inflation. As prices climb, Summers warns that failing to address an overheating economy could spell defeat for Biden in 2024.

Friday, November 19, 2021
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
End of carousel