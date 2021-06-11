VP Kamala Harris on women in the workplace

In the inaugural edition of "Please, Go On," Post columnist James Hohmann speaks with Vice President Harris about the exodus of women from the workforce during the pandemic. Related link
Vice President Harris has a lot on her plate. Last week, President Biden announced that she will lead the administration's efforts on voting rights. This week, she has been in Central America, as part of an effort to address the root causes of the border crisis.

Ultimately, administration officials recognize that the American people will judge their success or failure based on their ability to — as Biden's mantra has been for a year now — build back better from the pandemic. It gets lost in the news cycle, but the White House's overarching concerns the past five months have been getting control of covid-19, with shots in arms, and getting the economy back on track. In that vein, Vice President Harris wrote an op-ed for The Post in February on the exodus of women from the workforce during the pandemic. She promised that getting women back to work will be a priority for the Biden-Harris administration.

There are 1.8 million fewer women in the labor force today than when the pandemic hit. The last time labor force participation was this low was 1977. In May, 56 percent of all new jobs went to women. That's good news, but experts note — at the current rate — it will still take another year for women to get back to where they were when covid upended our world.

Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

VP Kamala Harris on women in the workplace

In the inaugural edition of "Please, Go On," Post columnist James Hohmann speaks with Vice President Harris about the exodus of women from the workforce during the pandemic. Related link
Vice President Harris has a lot on her plate. Last week, President Biden announced that she will lead the administration's efforts on voting rights. This week, she has been in Central America, as part of an effort to address the root causes of the border crisis.

Ultimately, administration officials recognize that the American people will judge their success or failure based on their ability to — as Biden's mantra has been for a year now — build back better from the pandemic. It gets lost in the news cycle, but the White House's overarching concerns the past five months have been getting control of covid-19, with shots in arms, and getting the economy back on track. In that vein, Vice President Harris wrote an op-ed for The Post in February on the exodus of women from the workforce during the pandemic. She promised that getting women back to work will be a priority for the Biden-Harris administration.

There are 1.8 million fewer women in the labor force today than when the pandemic hit. The last time labor force participation was this low was 1977. In May, 56 percent of all new jobs went to women. That's good news, but experts note — at the current rate — it will still take another year for women to get back to where they were when covid upended our world.

Previous Episode
Introducing ‘Please, Go On’
Washington Post columnist James Hohmann sits down with the author of a compelling op-ed from The Post’s Opinions section. “Please, Go On” features marquee names and everyday people with original perspectives. New episodes Fridays. Launching June 11.
Thursday, June 3, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart Series Cover Image
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.