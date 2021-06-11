In the inaugural edition of "Please, Go On," Post columnist James Hohmann speaks with Vice President Harris about the exodus of women from the workforce during the pandemic.

Vice President Harris has a lot on her plate. Last week, President Biden announced that she will lead the administration's efforts on voting rights. This week, she has been in Central America, as part of an effort to address the root causes of the border crisis.





build back better from the pandemic. It gets lost in the news cycle, but the White House's overarching concerns the past five months have been getting control of covid-19, with shots in arms, and getting the economy back on track. In that vein, Vice President Harris wrote an Ultimately, administration officials recognize that the American people will judge their success or failure based on their ability to — as Biden's mantra has been for a year now —from the pandemic. It gets lost in the news cycle, but the White House's overarching concerns the past five months have been getting control of covid-19, with shots in arms, and getting the economy back on track. In that vein, Vice President Harris wrote an op-ed for The Post in February on the exodus of women from the workforce during the pandemic. She promised that getting women back to work will be a priority for the Biden-Harris administration.





There are 1.8 million fewer women in the labor force today than when the pandemic hit. The last time labor force participation was this low was 1977. In May, 56 percent of all new jobs went to women. That's good news, but experts note — at the current rate — it will still take another year for women to get back to where they were when covid upended our world.



