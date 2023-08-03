What if George Conway were Trump’s defense lawyer?

Post Opinions columnist Ruth Marcus and George Conway, one of Donald Trump’s leading conservative critics, sat down Thursday to talk about the Department of Justice’s latest indictment of Trump, what it means, and where the country goes from here.

Thursday, August 3, 2023
Ruth Marcus is a Post Opinions columnist and one of the nation’s foremost experts on the Supreme Court and the legal system. George Conway is a lawyer and one of Donald Trump’s leading conservative critics. 


They sat down Thursday to talk about the Department of Justice’s latest indictment of Trump, what it means, and where the country goes from here. 

This year’s NATO summit had a lot of drama. Washington Post Opinions editor Damir Marusic and columnists Max Boot and Josh Rogin discuss what went down, and the implications on the future of the war in Ukraine.

Thursday, July 13, 2023
