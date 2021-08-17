In a bonus episode, Post readers and listeners ask public health expert Dr. Leana Wen about the delta variant, vaccine hesitancy and how we protect kids as they return to school.

Washington Post contributing columnist Dr. Leana Wen joined James live on Twitter Spaces to connect with readers and listeners about concerns over the Covid-19 delta variant.





Dr. Wen is a practicing emergency physician who previously served as Baltimore's health commissioner. She's out with a new book called "Lifelines," and she just launched a newsletter called The Checkup with Dr. Wen. Subscribe here.





This conversation, which took place on August 11, was adapted from a Twitter Spaces virtual event.