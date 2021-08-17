Washington Post contributing columnist Dr. Leana Wen joined James live on Twitter Spaces to connect with readers and listeners about concerns over the Covid-19 delta variant.
Dr. Wen is a practicing emergency physician who previously served as Baltimore's health commissioner. She's out with a new book called "Lifelines," and she just launched a newsletter called The Checkup with Dr. Wen. Subscribe here.
This conversation, which took place on August 11, was adapted from a Twitter Spaces virtual event.
Previous Episode
Carlee Simon, superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools, defends her district's decision to require masks, even if it means losing her own salary.
Friday, August 13, 2021