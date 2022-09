Dan Lamothe, Hugh Hewitt and Ruth Marcus on the war in Ukraine and the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Dan Lamothe, Hugh Hewitt and Ruth Marcus about what’s at stake for President Biden regarding the war in Ukraine, record high inflation and the complex legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. Conversation recorded on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022