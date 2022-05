First Look for April 15 with Jonathan Capehart, Damian Paletta, Eugene Robinson and George F. Will

Damian Paletta joins First Look to discuss how the U.S. plans to tackle inflation and the overall economic outlook of 2022. Post columnists, Eugene Robinson and George F. Will discuss how the West can continue to aid Ukraine and if Finland and Sweden should join NATO. Recorded on Friday, April 15, 2022