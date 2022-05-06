First Look for April 22 with Jonathan Capehart, Karoun Demirijian, Ruth Marcus and Josh Rogin

Previous Episode
Damian Paletta joins First Look to discuss how the U.S. plans to tackle inflation and the overall economic outlook of 2022. Post columnists, Eugene Robinson and George F. Will discuss how the West can continue to aid Ukraine and if Finland and Sweden should join NATO. Recorded on Friday, April 15, 2022
Friday, May 6, 2022
On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Dan Lamothe and Jennifer Rubin on the latest news out of Ukraine, Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, and where the nation stands with COVID. Recorded on Friday, April 29, 2022.
