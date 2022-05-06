First Look for April 22 with Jonathan Capehart, Karoun Demirijian, Ruth Marcus and Josh Rogin

On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Karoun Demirijian, Ruth Marcus and Josh Rogin about the latest from Ukraine, U.S. options to continue aid, and the recent striking down of the federal mask mandate. Recorded on Friday, April 22, 2022.