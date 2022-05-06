First Look for April 22 with Jonathan Capehart, Karoun Demirijian, Ruth Marcus and Josh Rogin

On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Karoun Demirijian, Ruth Marcus and Josh Rogin about the latest from Ukraine, U.S. options to continue aid, and the recent striking down of the federal mask mandate. Recorded on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

First Look for April 22 with Jonathan Capehart, Karoun Demirijian, Ruth Marcus and Josh Rogin

On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Karoun Demirijian, Ruth Marcus and Josh Rogin about the latest from Ukraine, U.S. options to continue aid, and the recent striking down of the federal mask mandate. Recorded on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Previous Episode
First Look for April 15 with Jonathan Capehart, Damian Paletta, Eugene Robinson and George F. Will
Damian Paletta joins First Look to discuss how the U.S. plans to tackle inflation and the overall economic outlook of 2022. Post columnists, Eugene Robinson and George F. Will discuss how the West can continue to aid Ukraine and if Finland and Sweden should join NATO. Recorded on Friday, April 15, 2022
Friday, May 6, 2022
Next Episode
First Look for April 29 with Jonathan Capehart, Dan Lamothe and Jennifer Rubin
On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Dan Lamothe and Jennifer Rubin on the latest news out of Ukraine, Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, and where the nation stands with COVID. Recorded on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Friday, May 6, 2022
More podcasts
See all
Washington Post Live Series Cover Image
Washington Post Live brings The Post’s newsroom to life.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Capehart Series Cover Image
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
Broken Doors Series Cover Image
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.