First Look with The Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa, Ruth Marcus and Ramesh Ponnuru

On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa, Ruth Marcus and Ramesh Ponnuru about President Biden’s border plans, the debt ceiling showdown and the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll trial. Conversation recorded on Friday, May 12, 2023.