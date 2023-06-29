The new leadership playbook in a rapidly changing workplace

Previous Episode
Washington Post national environmental reporter Brady Dennis speaks with Deanne Criswell, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator, Michael Oppenheimer, professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University, and Alice C. Hill, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about how extreme weather events are testing disaster preparedness and adaptation measures that can help communities be more resilient in the future. Conversations recorded on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Wednesday, June 28, 2023