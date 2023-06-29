The new leadership playbook in a rapidly changing workplace

Washington Post tech at work writer Danielle Abril speaks with Deb Liu, CEO of Ancestry, and Kelly Jones, senior vice president and chief people officer at Cisco, about the evolving leadership playbook and the expectations of a new generation of employees.
