Actor Arsema Thomas on ‘Queen Charlotte’ and representation

On Washington Post Live's NEXT, Washington Post pop culture reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer speaks with Actor Arsema Thomas about her breakout role on “Queen Charlotte,” and pivoting from a career in public health. Next, deputy politics editor for NextGen Brianna Tucker and congressional reporter Camila DeChalus talk about the issues that matter to young voters as the 2024 presidential race heats up. Conversation recorded on Thursday, June 1, 2023.