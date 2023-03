Actress and show creator on murder mystery miniseries ‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’

Washington Post pop culture reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer speaks with writer and executive producer Sara Collins and actress Karla-Simone Spence about their new miniseries, “The Confessions of Frannie Langton,” an 1800s period drama about a woman, born into slavery, who is accused of murder. Conversation recorded on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.