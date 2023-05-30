Atsuko Okatsuka on her comedic journey

Washington Post co-host of "Post Reports" and reporter covering media Elahe Izadi speaks with Atsuko Okatsuka, stand-up comedian, writer and actor, about her upcoming tour, Asian American representation and how her experiences as a Japanese and Taiwanese American living in California have informed her work.
