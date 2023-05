Best-selling author Angeline Boulley on new novel ‘Warrior Girl Unearthed’

Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers speaks with Angeline Boulley, the best-selling author of “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” about her new thriller, “Warrior Girl Unearthed,” as well as her work to spotlight the Ojibwe community and her path as a writer. Conversation recorded on Thursday, May 25, 2023.