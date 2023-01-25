Bipartisan lawmakers on push for national paid family leave

Washington Post Live anchor and co-author of the Early 202 Leigh Ann Caldwell speaks with Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) about the prospects for bipartisan cooperation on a national paid family leave bill and why they believe the policy would benefit families as well as the economy. Conversation recorded on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

Bipartisan lawmakers on push for national paid family leave

Washington Post Live anchor and co-author of the Early 202 Leigh Ann Caldwell speaks with Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) about the prospects for bipartisan cooperation on a national paid family leave bill and why they believe the policy would benefit families as well as the economy. Conversation recorded on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Previous Episode
Tyler Adams on leading the U.S. men’s national soccer team and increasing diversity within the sport
Washington Post senior video reporter Dave Jorgenson speaks with the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year, Tyler Adams for Washington Post Live’s NEXT for a conversation about leading and rebuilding the U.S. national team's team’s identity and diversifying the sport. This conversation will be followed by a roundtable with The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor and Camilla DeChalus about the top stories on Capitol Hill – from the debt ceiling to the calls for banning TikTok. Conversation recorded on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Series Cover Image
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.