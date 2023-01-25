Bipartisan lawmakers on push for national paid family leave

Previous Episode

Washington Post senior video reporter Dave Jorgenson speaks with the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year, Tyler Adams for Washington Post Live’s NEXT for a conversation about leading and rebuilding the U.S. national team's team’s identity and diversifying the sport. This conversation will be followed by a roundtable with The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor and Camilla DeChalus about the top stories on Capitol Hill – from the debt ceiling to the calls for banning TikTok. Conversation recorded on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.