Rep. Ted Lieu on regulating AI, gun laws and the 118th Congress

Washington Post tech policy reporter Cat Zakrzewski speaks with Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) about his calls for more regulation of AI, the recent string of gun violence in his state and the balance of power in the 118th Congress. Conversation recorded on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
