Rep. Ted Lieu on regulating AI, gun laws and the 118th Congress

Washington Post investigative foreign correspondent Greg Miller speaks with Maria Pevchikh and Odessa Rae, producers of the documentary “Navalny,” about the two years since the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his conditions in prison and the documentary’s impact. Conversation recorded on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius speaks with former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates about the path forward in Ukraine nearly on year after Russia’s invasion, the current international order and the geopolitical dynamics of the U.S-China relationship. Conversation recorded on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Wednesday, February 1, 2023