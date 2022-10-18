Buttigieg and the United Airlines CEO on state and future of aviation industry

Washington Post national sports columnist Jerry Brewer speaks with former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf – who was suspended by the league for refusing to stand for the national anthem before games – about his new autobiography, his commitment to his Islamic faith and the evolution of athlete activism. Conversation recorded on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

