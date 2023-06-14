Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia on keeping communities safe

Previous Episode
Washington Post Well+Being editor Tara Parker Pope speaks with writer, editor and Central Park birder Christian Cooper about his new book “Better Living Through Birding” which details how birdwatching helped him navigate being a gay, Black man in America today.
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Washington Post deputy editorial page editor and columnist Karen Tumulty speaks with Washington Post deputy opinion editor David Von Drehle about his new book which reflects on the lessons he has learned about life and happiness from his neighbor who lived to be 109 years old. Conversation recorded on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Wednesday, June 14, 2023