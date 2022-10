Domestic violence victim advocates on case uptick during pandemic

Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers speaks with Rosie Hidalgo, senior advisor on gender-based violence for the White House Gender Policy Council, and Deborah J. Vagins, president and CEO of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, about the contributing risk factors to what has been called a “shadow pandemic,” the public policy response and the use of social media to educate survivors.