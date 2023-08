Exiled Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar on Putin and the war in Ukraine

Washington Post intelligence and national security reporter Shane Harris speaks with Mikhail Zygar, founding editor of TV Rain, Russia’s only independent news station, about his new book, Russia’s historical attitudes to Ukraine, Putin’s grip on power and the fallout from Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s failed rebellion. Conversation recorded on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.