Father-son duo Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez on re-release and resonance of ‘The Way’

Washington Post chief film critic Ann Hornaday speaks with Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez, father-son filmmakers and actors, about the re-release of their 2011 film, “The Way,” about a father’s quest to understand his son and set on the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain. Conversation recorded on Monday, May 15, 2023.