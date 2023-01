First Look for January 27 with The Post’s John Hudson, Megan McArdle and E.J. Dionne

On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” opinions editor-at-large Michael Duffy speaks with The Post’s John Hudson, Megan McArdle and E.J. Dionne about efforts to increase military aid to Ukraine, whether a recession is looming and potential Republican presidential candidates. Conversation recorded on Friday, January 27, 2023.