First Look for Sept. 30 with Karoun Demirjian, E.J. Dionne and Josh Rogin

On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Karoun Demirjian, E.J. Dionne and Josh Rogin about President Putin’s military mobilization, the midterm elections and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline. Conversation recorded on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.