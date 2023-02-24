First Look with The Post's Dan Balz, Josh Rogin and Jennifer Rubin

Previous Episode

Washington Post pop culture reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer speaks with Grammy award winning singer, Samara Joy about her recent Grammy awards and how she’s reintroducing younger audiences to jazz through social media. This conversation is followed by a roundtable discussion with The Post’s Siobhan O’Grady and Jeff Stein about how the war with Russia has affected the lives of young Ukrainians as the invasion approaches the one-year mark. Conversation recorded on Thursday, February 23, 2023.