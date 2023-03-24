First Look with The Post’s Jonathan Capehart, Dan Balz, E.J. Dionne and Jennifer Rubin

Previous Episode

Washington Post pop culture reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer speaks with Sophia Roe, a James Beard Award-winning chef and Emmy-nominated TV host of the Tastemade series “Counter Space,” about combining her cooking expertise with her food advocacy. Next, Andrews-Dyer hosts a roundtable discussion with The Post’s Camila DeChalus and Tatum Hunter as they break down the TikTok CEO’s congressional testimony and continued questions about the platform’s impact on national security.