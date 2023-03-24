First Look with The Post’s Jonathan Capehart, Dan Balz, E.J. Dionne and Jennifer Rubin

Previous Episode
Washington Post pop culture reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer speaks with Sophia Roe, a James Beard Award-winning chef and Emmy-nominated TV host of the Tastemade series “Counter Space,” about combining her cooking expertise with her food advocacy. Next, Andrews-Dyer hosts a roundtable discussion with The Post’s Camila DeChalus and Tatum Hunter as they break down the TikTok CEO’s congressional testimony and continued questions about the platform’s impact on national security.
Thursday, March 23, 2023