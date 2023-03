First Look with The Post’s Karen Tumulty, Dan Balz, Hugh Hewitt and E.J. Dionne

On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” deputy opinion editor and columnist Karen Tumulty speaks with The Post’s Dan Balz, Hugh Hewitt and E.J. Dionne about the historic indictment of former president Donald Trump, the political fallout from the indictment, the potential for political violence and how prospective 2024 GOP hopefuls are responding to the news. Conversation recorded on Friday, March 31, 2023.