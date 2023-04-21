First Look with The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor, E.J. Dionne and Jennifer Rubin

On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor, E.J. Dionne and Jennifer Rubin about the Dominion v. Fox News settlement, a potential debt ceiling bill and rising tension between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
