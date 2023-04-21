First Look with The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor, E.J. Dionne and Jennifer Rubin

Previous Episode

As part of Washington Post Live’s “This is Climate” series, Washington Post Mexico City Bureau Chief Mary Beth Sheridan and Latin America Correspondent Kevin Sieff speak with Mexico’s secretary of foreign affairs Marcelo Ebrard and Yucatán Gov. Mauricio Vila to discuss the country’s intensifying heat waves, the role of the clean energy economy and how the U.S. and Mexico are working together to cut carbon emissions. Conversations recorded on Thursday, April 20, 2023.